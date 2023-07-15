WYANDOTTE, MICH (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Street Art Fair is celebrating its 62nd year through the four-day event.

The Wyandotte Street Fair will be open daily from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 12th – Saturday, July 15th. The addition of the Wyandotte Social District will add dimension to one of Michigan’s largest fine art fairs, which attracts fine artists from across the state, region and nation. Over 200,000 visitors are expected to stroll along historic downtown Wyandotte and the waterfront to visit 200 fine artists, 25 restaurants and a multitude of local merchants.

Highlights include:

· Who is ART – This year’s artwork was created by Ben Machesky, “From the day I saw cartoons and animated movies for the first time, to my fascination for the natural world, I knew I wanted to express these passions in the world of art. I am capable of almost any art medium ranging from sketching with pencil, pen, charcoal, pastel, paint and occasionally digital illustrations. I am hoping to find somewhere I belong and show the rest of the world what I have to offer when it comes to art and design. I have already had success in events such as the Wyandotte Street Fair and working with clients such as the Lear Corporation. I only hope that my passion continues to grow as well as the number of people my art inspires.”

· Wyandotte Social District - The Wyandotte Social District is an “open container” district created by the Wyandotte Mayor and City Council in August 2020. The Social District is a defined area with specific boundaries where patrons 21 and older can purchase and consume beer, wine or spirits in a designated common area outside the walls or patio spaces of the bar or restaurant from where it was purchased. Pedestrians can purchase alcoholic beverages from adjacent, licensed establishments and shop, sit outside, or walk around, while they remain within the commons area boundary. Only bars & restaurants with Social District Permits can serve Social District Beverages in specially approved Social District Cups. Wyandotte’s Social District will run daily from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

· Food - Over 30 fair food vendors and restaurants will tempt your taste buds with elephant ears, tacos, fresh squeezed lemonade and more!

· Entertainment - This year we will have many street performers along Biddle Avenue as well as small entertainment areas on Sycamore Street, First and Elm Street and a kids entertainment area at Elm and First Street.

. Find ART in Wyandotte- Once again, this year, “ART” will be hidden among the art. Find “ART” and bring him back to the Information Booth at the intersection of Maple and Biddle Avenue to receive an official “Find Art in Wyandotte” keepsake.

. Children’s Activities – The 2023 Childrens Art Area sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, located at the grassy lot at First and Elm will feature an enhanced variety of arts and crafts, entertainment, food and activities for young families.

