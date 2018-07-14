WYANDOTTE, MICH (WXYZ) - Over 200,000 visitors, 200 fine artists, 25 restaurants, and a multitude of local merchants will continue to gather in Wyandotte this week to check out the 57th annual Wyandotte Street Art Festival. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 11th thru July 14th. Entertainment runs until 11 p.m.

As one of the largest fine art fairs in the State of Michigan, the event attracts fine artists from across the state, region and nation to showcase their work, offering a local platform to expand community awareness of the creative arts.

You can get more information at https://www.wyandottestreetartfair.org