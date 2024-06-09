Yoga in the Parks is back for 2024

Detroit Parks Coalition (DPC) is partnering with Yoganic Flow once again to offer free community yoga in their member parks.

The ‘Yoga in the Parks’ series is just one of the many diverse outdoor fitness options. Workouts in Detroit parks help build stamina, flexibility, burn calories and sculpt lean muscles, as well as challenge beginners and athletes alike. Classes are free and accessible to all ages and abilities; preregistration is recommended but not required.

The summer 2024 schedule:

Eliza Howell Park: Mondays, 6 pm, by the stickwork sculpture

Clark Park: Wednesdays, 6 pm, by the ice rink

Pallister Park: Thursdays, 6 pm

Palmer Park: Saturdays, 9 am, by the community garden

Chandler Park: Saturdays, 10 am, by the playscape

Rouge Park: Sundays, 9 am, by the basketball courts

To learn more or reserve your spot, visit https://www.detroitparkscoalition.com/community-yoga.