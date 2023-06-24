You can carry a piece of iconic Tony Roko art with you wherever you go

(WXYZ) — Artist Tony Roko has teamed up with Michigan-based Community Financial Credit Union to create charitable debit cards featuring three new artistic designs by Roko.

Customers can choose from 3 exclusive designs, hand-crafted by the Detroit artist himself. Every purchase made with the cards will provide a one-cent donation to a charity of choice, the Art Foundation or the Relentless Care Foundation.

Tony Roko is proud to also present a night of art and entertainment on Saturday, June 24th from 7-10PM. The evening will benefit the Art Foundation: Fostering Creative Minds and will feature Cabaret Boreale located at 198 West Liberty Street, Plymouth, MI 48170. The Art in the Village series is presented by Community Financial Credit Union. Upcoming Summer shows will be held July 28th and August 26th.

For more information, visit artofroko.comand/or www.cfcu.org.