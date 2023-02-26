You're invited to help SCOOBY-DOO! and the gang solve the mystery at Mansion Mayhem

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZX) — “Ruh-Roh” SCOOBY-DOO!™ and the gang invite families to solve a gem of a mystery at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation where the SCOOBY-DOO!™ Mansion Mayhem exhibit is now on display. The exhibit runs through April 9, 2023 inside the Gallery by General Motors.

This immersive exhibit, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, allows families to join the members of Mystery Inc. to analyze clues and put their problem-solving skills to the test. Families and young detectives will work through the rooms of the mansion meeting different characters of the iconic TV show that has captivated fans for more than five decades.

In the Hall of Portraits, meet Daphne—the brave, fashion savvy member of the gang. Comb through moving eye portraits to discover the villain’s hidden control panel that creates spooky illusions. In the Villain’s Tinkering Workshop, work alongside Fred, the group’s calm and collected leader, to build a trap for the villain. Green glowing clues appear to help along the way! Shaggy and his lovable canine pal Scooby-Doo™ can be found in the kitchen of course, where families participate in the iconic ghost chase and create many more delicious memories. No mystery can be solved without the help of tech-savvy Velma in the library music room. Solve a musical puzzle on the organ and use the Clue Analyzer to get a visual of the villain.

Be sure to gather the family around for a photo opportunity that all generations will enjoy–a photo with The Mystery Machine! The vehicle, from the Warner Bros. Archives, was one of four that were initially made for the live-action movies Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004).

For more information about SCOOBY-DOO!™ Mansion Mayhem, visit thehenryford.org.