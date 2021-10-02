Watch
You can make a big impact in the fight against breast cancer

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist checks mammograms in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 02, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — No matter who you are or where you live, breast cancer may touch your life.

The Detroit leg of the 2021 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure will be held on Saturday, October 2 in Milliken State Park, 1900 Atwater Street. The walk is set to begin at 9 a.m. following the opening ceremony. 7 Action News Morning Anchor will serve as a co-emcee.

For support, ca;; the Komen Breast Care Helpline at 1 877 GO KOMEN or visit helpline@komen.org. You can also click on The About Breast Cancer section of komen.org/breast-cancer/ for the latest information on breast cancer risk factors, screening, diagnosis, treatment, metastatic breast cancer, survivorship and more.

