You can shop for designer looks without designer prices at Closet NV

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Closet NV invites you to come in and check out the latest fashions of the season.

It is no secret the resale and consignment industry has really taken off with all age groups, and second-hand fashion has only grown during the pandemic. It's all about the thrill of a treasure hunt. Searching through clothing racks and on shelves for those pieces you can't live without.

At Closet NV you can find some must haves, and also take the opportunity to empty your closet of things you are not wearing and make some much needed money. To learn more about Closet NV, visit closetnv.com.