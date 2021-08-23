Ypsilanti holding Summer Festival & joe Dulin Community Day Saturday

(WXYZ) — Saturday will be a day of music, family and community outreach in Ypsilanti.

The Parkridge Summer Festival and Joe Dulin Community Day will be returning to Parkridge Park. Washtenaw County Commissioner Ricky Jefferson joined 7 Action News to talk about the entertainment, family-friendly events and community health and information resources that will be available.

Parkridge Summer Festival and Joe Dulin Community Day will be held in Parkridge Park on Harriet Street, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Resource tents will be open from noon to 2:30 p.m.