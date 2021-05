(WXYZ) — Looking ahead to summer with Zao Jun New Asian restaurant in Bloomfield Hills. They're celebrating the season with some new menu items.

Chef Kiyo Miura joined 7 Action News to talk about what's new, including the Zao summer roll.

Zao Jun New Asian is located at 6608 Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills. It's in the Bloomfield Plaza near Maple Road. To make a reservation or an order, visit zaojunnewasian.com or call (248) 949-9999.