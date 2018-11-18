Zingerman's Cornman Farms shares recipe for Crookneck Squash Soup
6:43 AM, Nov 18, 2018
6:45 AM, Nov 18, 2018
Share Article
DEXTER, MICH (WXYZ) - Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is a historic, multi-award winning event space, wedding venue and working farm in Dexter, Michigan. The 42-acre farm and its venues were restored from their 1834 foundations with the most discerning guests in mind. Featuring a beautiful exhibition kitchen, chef’s garden, a classic farmhouse, four-season barn and a stunning tent pavilion. Guests can enjoy the beauty of the countryside just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor.
Cream of Pennsylvania Dutch Crookneck Squash Soup Recipe