Zingerman's Cornman Farms shares recipe for Crookneck Squash Soup

Cream of Pennsylvania Dutch Crookneck Squash Soup Recipe

Yield: Makes One Quart, which serves 6-8 people

Ingredients:

250g Squash (Pennsylvania Dutch Crookneck) (Cornman Farms)

50g Shallots (Cornman Farms)

15g Garlic (Hard Neck) (Cornman Farms)

300g Cream (Guernsey)

50g Milk (Guernsey)

50g Butter (Kerrygold)

25g Honey (Ann Arbor Community Farms)

50g Apple (Front Garden)

4g Salt (Kosher)

1g Pepper (Tellicherry)

1.5g Fresh Thyme (Front Garden)

0.5g Bayleaf (Front Garden)

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in a medium pan sized so the liquids cover the ingredients

2. Cover with a lid

3. Place on medium heat for 50 minutes or until the squash is tender

4. Blitz with a stick blender or preferably a Vitamix at high speed

5. Pass thru a fine Sieve into a serving bowl