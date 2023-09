From the WXYZ archives: Soupy Sales 25th anniversary

Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 25, 2023

Soupy Sales began his Lunch With Soupy Sales show in 1953 on WXYZ, and here's a 25th anniversary special. More from the WXYZ 75th anniversary celebrations here

