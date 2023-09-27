VIDEO: Diana Lewis remembers her time at WXYZ for 75th anniversary

WXYZ is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Oct. 9, 2023, and we're sitting down with some legendary former WXYZ anchors to remember their time with the station.

Diana Lewis was a legendary anchor at Channel 7 and spent 35 years at the station. In all, she had 44 years in news before retiring on Oct. 3, 2012.

In that time, she covered some of the biggest stories, met incredible people, and even made history anchoring with her daughter, Glenda, who is still a current WXYZ anchor.

Hear some of Diana's favorite memories in the video player above.

