VIDEO: Jerry Hodak remembers his time at WXYZ for 75th anniversary

(WXYZ) — WXYZ is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Oct. 9, 2023, and we're sitting down with some legendary former WXYZ anchors to remember their time with the station.

Jerry Hodak spent about 45 years on television in Detroit at Channel 7 and at WJBK, and spent 14 years as chief meteorologist from 1996 until he retired in 2010.

Watch his entire interview in the video player above.

Related: Hear from Diana Lewis and Robbie Timmons below

Robbie Timmons remembers her time at WXYZ for 75th anniversary