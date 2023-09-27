Watch Now
VIDEO: Jerry Hodak remembers his time at WXYZ for 75th anniversary

WXYZ is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Oct. 9, 2023, and we're sitting down with some legendary former WXYZ anchors to remember their time with the station. Jerry Hodak spent about 45 years on television in Detroit at Channel 7 and at WJBK, and spent 14 years as chief meteorologist from 1996 until he retired in 2010.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Sep 27, 2023
