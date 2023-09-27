VIDEO: Robbie Timmons remembers her time at WXYZ for 75th anniversary

WXYZ is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Oct. 9, 2023, and we're sitting down with some legendary former WXYZ anchors to remember their time with the station.

Robbie Timmons was on air in Michigan dating back to 1972, and joined WXYZ in 1982. She was with the station until she retired in 2010.

Hear her favorite memories from the station in the video player above.

