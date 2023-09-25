Watch Now
About UsWXYZ History

Actions

VIDEOS: See hilarious WXYZ bloopers from the archive

While it usually seems like everything runs smoothly on air, that's not always the case. Back in the day, we used to air bloopers and fun mistakes made by our staff. Here are some outtakes
Posted at 8:25 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 08:25:39-04

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV Channel 7 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The station officially went on the air on October 9th, 1948, and we've had a great 75 years.

While it usually seems like everything runs smoothly on air, that's not always the case. Back in the day, we used to air bloopers and fun mistakes made by our staff.

Check out the hilarious bloopers below.

From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers, part 3
From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers from Kelly & Company
From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers, part 1
From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers, part 3
From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers, part 2

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!