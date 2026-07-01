(WXYZ) — For millions of Americans, the daily commute is a way life. It starts with a cup of coffee and ends on the open road. Two stretches of road right here in Detroit helped shape the way we drive across the United States; Both the Davison Freeway and Woodward Avenue

Watch Ali Hoxie's report below

America 250: How two roads in Detroit changed American driving forever

I spotted Melvin Russell heading to breakfast and asked if he'd take a moment to look at this historical marker with me, which sits on Woodward, just North of McNichols.

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“What do you think about Woodward being the first mile of concrete freeway?” I asked Russell.

“It’s different, it’s the first so it makes it, what’s the word I want to use, it makes Detroit special," he replied.

The historical marker reads "in 1909, Wayne County built the first mile of concrete highway in the world here on Woodward between Six and Seven Mile Roads." The marker goes on to state it cost $13,537 to build, including $1,000 in state aid.

Detroit Historical Society Collection

WXYZ

“That section of Woodward, between 6 and 7, kind of becomes the prototype, and of course it would happen in Detroit where there is this amazing concentration of automobile production," said Jeremy Dimick, the Director of Collections and Curatorial at the Detroit Historical Society.

Dimick tells me Woodward isn't the only roadway in Detroit that has helped shape the roads we know today.

Detroit Historical Society Collection

The Davison Freeway also has an important history in our country. Dimick says construction on the Davison began in 1941 as a way to speed up travel times between Detroit's west and east sides. The creation of the Davison also helped World War II efforts.

“They’re building Sherman tanks in that area, they’re building anti-aircraft guns in that area, so some really critical pieces for the war effort during World War II," Dimick said.

But what makes the Davison so unique isn't just its contribution to the war effort ; it's the below-grade design. Dimick said the Davison is considered one of the first depressed freeways in the country, meaning it was built below street level.

“The fact that’s underground, it’s kind of down in a ditch, and it’s in this urban environment is what makes it really unique among the freeways that existed at the time," Dimick said.

Woodward and The Davison are roadways so many of us use every single day. They both opened up new possibilities for drivers nationwide.

“You got to appreciate the fact that this is where it happened at, this is where it started, it’s like a big inspiration for the rest of the, for the rest of the world," Russell said.

Dimick said the creation of the Davison Freeway cut drive times between the west and east side of Detroit from 15-20 minutes down to just three minutes.

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