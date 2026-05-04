Clawson flag store sees surge in sales as America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two months before the United States turns 250, a small flag store in Clawson is already feeling the patriotic energy.

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America 250 celebration sparks flag sales

American Flag and Banner, located at 32 S. Main Street, has been selling America 250 flags nearly every day since January, a pace owner Jane Miles said is unusual for the winter months.

"Usually January and February, nobody even walks in here, and this year, we've been selling a couple 250 flags almost every day," Miles said.

The shop carries a wide variety of American flags.

"Dyed ones, cotton ones, nylon ones," Miles said.

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Miles bought the store with her husband more than 50 years ago. Her husband died in 2018. Since then, Miles and her two full-time employees have kept the shop open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It's been my whole life," Miles said.

The store makes custom flags to order and keeps patterns on file for returning customers.

"We keep all the patterns," Miles said. "Just make anything anybody comes in and wants."

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Check out more of our America 250 coverage.

American Flag and Banner has been a staple on South Main Street for more than 40 years. The business got its start in 1917 near the Ambassador Bridge.

"We just (recently) made flags for the Ambassador Bridge," Miles said.

Miles credits loyal, returning customers for keeping the independent shop going.

"We've got loyal customers that still come here and say they always buy their flag here. And we repair 'em, and the one at the cottage has got the lake name on it, they get one for every grandkid when they have a birthday. So, we've got a good clientele," Miles said.

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This year, the America 250 milestone has brought a new wave of customers through the door.

"A flag is really a luxury item, not on the scale of a Maserati, but you don't buy a flag if you don't have money for it," Miles said.

In 2026, Miles said Americans are setting aside the cash for an upgrade, honoring the symbol of their country.

Miles said she will have enough inventory to fill every patriotic order ahead of the Fourth of July.

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