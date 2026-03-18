Henry Ford Museum unveils 'Handmade: The Crafting of America' exhibit for America 250

(WXYZ) — As the United States prepares for our 250th birthday, the Henry Ford Museum is unveiling a new exhibit, "celebrating the ingenuity, creativity, and cultural significance of handmade objects."

Handmade: The Crafting of America will open in the Collection Gallery, featuring "over 100 artifacts representing a wide array of folk art, textile work, ceramics, and pottery." It will run from March 21st until January 18, 2027.

According to the museum,

Handmade: The Crafting of America traces the evolution of American craft and the enduring role of skilled makers in shaping everyday life. Featuring a wide range of artifacts solely from The Henry Ford's collections, the exhibition explores how handmade objects reflect stories of resilience, resourcefulness and entrepreneurship across generations.



Visitors will discover how Americans have long relied on craftsmanship to solve problems, express creativity and build community—from functional objects created out of necessity to contemporary works that push artistic boundaries. Through these objects, the exhibition reveals why people create, who they create for, and how craft traditions continue to evolve.

The exhibition is part of the institution's broader efforts surrounding America's 25th anniversary, which will include "new exhibitions, programs and experiences that explore the ideas, innovations and movements that have shaped the American story."