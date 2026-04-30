Here's a full list of events happening in metro Detroit to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

(WXYZ) — The United States of America is celebrating its 250th anniversary this summer, and there will be plenty of events happening in metro Detroit to celebrate the occasion.
Here's a list of events happening across metro Detroit, in chronological order (to learn more information about each event, click on the title of each event):
- Jazz Brunch Featuring Dave Bennett (Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms)
- Author Talk: John Garrison Marks with Lance Wheeler on George Washington (Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library)
- Veterans Weekend at the Selfridge Military Air Museum (Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17)
- In Her Garden Luncheon - Honoring Marion Alger (Sunday, May 17, 12:45-1:45 p.m. at the War Memorial)
- Voting Access for All Community Art Installation (Tuesday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library)
- An Evening of Red, White & Blue (Wednesday, May 20, 5:30 -9:30 p.m. at the War Memorial)
- Auburn Hills celebrates America's 250th Birthday (Thursday, June 18, 9-11 p.m. at the Auburn Hills Community Center)
- 2026 Ford Fireworks (Monday, June 22 on the Center Garage Roof in Detroit)
- 2026 Festival of the Hills (Wednesday, June 24 at Borden Park in Rochester Hills)
- America 250: Celebration of a Nation (Thursday, June 25, 5-10 p.m. at Founders Sports Park)
- Good Morning USA America 250 Parade (Saturday, July 4 from 9-11 a.m. in Downtown Plymouth)
- 4th of July celebration in Clawson
- Uncle Sam Jam (July 9-12 in Woodhaven)
- History Alive 250 A Celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial (July 11-12 at Chesterfield Historical Society)
- Macomb's Patriotic Cruise (July 25)
If you know of an official community event that can be included in our list, email news@wxyz.com