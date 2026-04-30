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Here's a full list of events happening in metro Detroit to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

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(WXYZ) — The United States of America is celebrating its 250th anniversary this summer, and there will be plenty of events happening in metro Detroit to celebrate the occasion.

Here's a list of events happening across metro Detroit, in chronological order (to learn more information about each event, click on the title of each event):

If you know of an official community event that can be included in our list, email news@wxyz.com

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