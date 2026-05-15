Monroe's River Raisin National Battlefield Park is one of only 4 national battlefield parks in the country

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monroe is home to the deadliest battle ever fought on Michigan soil — and you can visit the site for free.

The Battle of the River Raisin took place in January 1813 during the War of 1812, when British regulars, Canadian militia, and warriors from tribal nations launched a surprise attack on American forces in what is now southeast Michigan.

"It was just at the time when the Americans were waking up, and you can imagine the confusion when all of a sudden, cannonballs started flying over the fence line," Ralph Naveaux, an author and historian born and raised in Monroe, said.

The battle was a devastating loss for the United States.

WXYZ Ralph Naveaux

"Disastrous defeat for the American Army," Naveaux said. "Several hundred people were killed here."

Despite the defeat, the battle became a turning point in the War of 1812 and gave rise to one of the conflict's most famous rallying cries.

"It is significant in the fact that it turned the tide of the war and it really became an American rallying cry for the 'Remember the Raisin,'" Alisha Cooley, executive director of the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation, said.

Today, the site stands as one of only four national battlefield parks in the country and the only one commemorating the War of 1812.

WXYZ Alisha Cooley

"This community never forgot what happened here from the 1813 and the Battle of the River Raisin," said Robert Clark, Mayor of the City of Monroe.

"The battlefield that took place here in Monroe County really was a significant mark in our history," added Michael Bosanac, Monroe County Administrator and Chief Financial Officer.

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation, a non-profit, works alongside the National Park Service to preserve and interpret the history of the battle and the region.

"I think you come away here learning some stories that you might not have been told in history class," Cooley said.

WXYZ Education center

Visitors can also explore the free River Raisin Education Center, which officially opened last year inside what was once Monroe's Multi-Sports Complex. Local historian Rusty Davis helps guide visitors through the center, which includes a Long House built by the Potawatomi Tribe and other historical artifacts.

"Last year, they had over 230,000 visitors," Clark said.

Naveaux believes the battle's significance has been historically overlooked — in part because of its outcome.

"One of the reasons that little attention was paid to this battlefield over the years was probably because it was a major defeat," Naveaux said.

WXYZ River Raisin National Battlefield Park

But for those in Monroe, the battle remains deeply personal.

"This site is very special to me, largely because I was born and raised right here," Naveaux said.

"And it's the power of place when you step on the battlefield. You really realize, 'Wow. This is where it actually happened,'" Cooley added.

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park and Education Center are free and open to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

