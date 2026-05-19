The Henry Ford plans 3-day block party to celebrate opening of historic Jackson Home

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford is celebrating the official opening of the historic Dr. Sullivan and Mrs. Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson Home in Greenfield Village in June.

According to The Henry Ford, the Jackson Home celebration will be a three-day block party from June 12-14, celebrating the first new structure added to the village in more than 40 years.

The Jackson Home is now more than 100 years old and was originally located in Selma, Alabama. It was the residence of Dr. Sullivan Jackson and his family, and served as a gathering place for leaders and community members during the Civil Rights movement.

The block party will feature stories, programming, performances and hands-on activities. There will also be a panel discussion about the happenings inside the home and the Civil Rights movement with Jackson's daughter, Jawana, who grew up in the home.

A centerpiece of the celebration will include a Black-owned business market, featuring 30 small businesses and community organizations, including The Better Detroit Brownie Company, Source Booksellers, Detroit Cocoa Bar, Sweet Potato Delights, Poppa's Gourmet Hot Sauce and Shugababies Knitwear and others.

Additional activities include:



Live music and performances spanning gospel, jazz, blues and contemporary genres

Panel discussions and workshops exploring Black history, preservation and cultural legacy

A vintage baseball game honoring the Pythian Base Ball Club, one of the earliest Black baseball teams in the United States

Interactive experiences including Double-Dutch demonstrations, craft activities and family-friendly games

Cooking demonstrations and food experiences inspired by the Jackson Home and its Southern roots

Access to the home will be available through timed reservations.