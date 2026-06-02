WXYZ-TV celebrating America 250 with 'Your American Story' airing June 28

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV and Scripps are celebrating 250 years of the American story — through local voices, powerful storytelling, and community connection.

Make sure to catch "Your American Story" on Channel 7.

"Your American Story," hosted by WXYZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes, celebrates six metro Detroit companies that started from humble beginnings, grew with innovation, and continue to show their commitment to our community. Their stories are a look at what it means to live the American Dream. Our partners include: Somerset Collection, Stellantis, General Dynamics Land Systems, Flood Law, Belle Tire, and Harley Davidson’s Motown and Motor City dealerships.

Your American Story



Sunday, June 28, at 10 a.m. on WXYZ and streaming channels

Friday, July 3, at 4:30 p.m. on WXYZ and streaming channels

Scripps News Group is also presenting a one-hour celebration of America, with uplifting stories of the everyday people who make this country great. Host Alisyn Camerota takes viewers on a coast-to-coast journey, honoring the people and places that are the fabric of America.

250 Celebrating America



Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. on WXYZ and streaming channels

Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m on WXYZ and streaming channels

This summer, we’ll be showcasing how our nation’s history lives on in the places, people and daily moments across our area.

For stories, a list of America 250 events and more, click here.

