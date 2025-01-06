2025 Detroit Auto Show: Everything you need to know about its return to January

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show is back and the show is returning to its January dates after the COVID-19 pandemic and the show in the fall.

The show kicks off with Media Day and the Charity Preview on Friday, Jan. 10. WXYZ is proud to be the official TV partner of the Charity Preview, and you can watch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

Below is everything you need to know about the show.

What are show dates and times?

Friday, Jan. 10 - Charity Preview

Saturday, Jan. 11 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 - 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special hours and events

On top of the Charity Preview, Industry Days will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time at the Detroit Auto Show website. They cost $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids.

Watch below: Detroit Auto Show co-executive director talks about this year's event plans

Extended interview: Detroit Auto Show co-executive director talks about this year's event plans

Where to park?

You can park at the Huntington Place roof or garage for the auto show, as well as a variety of garages and lots throughout Downtown Detroit. You can also take the Detroit People Mover for free to the auto show.

What brands will be there?

Organizers announced that the show will feature a roster of 22 auto brands across segments and four immersive track experiences.

The lineup includes Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen as part of corporate-supported vehicle displays. Visitors will also be able to explore dealer-supported vehicle displays representing BMW, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS, Mazda and Mercedes-Benz.

Immersive tracks

The indoor tracks will give visitors the chance to do a ride along inside some of the industry’s hot vehicles.

The Ford Bronco Built Wild Track, Camp Jeep experiential activation, Powering Michigan EV Experience track, and the new Detroit Grand Prix-themed track will be open to attendees.

“Through this blended automaker and dealer participation, we’re able to give attendees a totally immersive experience in some of the most exciting products available on the market today -- whether that’s comparing a variety of propulsion systems on one of four tracks, to seeing hundreds of brand-defining vehicles, up-close-and-personal and all in one place,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann said in a press release.

"My Drive. My City. My Show."

Lions OL Taylor Decker shares his car story with Detroit Auto Show

Organizers this year launched a new campaign called "My Drive. My City. My Show."

The campaign celebrates Detroit's automotive culture and all of the people who embody the city's automotive spirit.

Taylor Decker is the Lions' longest-tenured player on the team, and his story highlights his 1968 Ford Bronco. It's at tribute to the No. 68 he wears on his jersey and a tribute to the city.

Organizers are also asking people to share their story. You can visit the Detroit Auto Show website to fill out a questionnaire. In it, you'll talk about what you love about Detroit, what the auto industry means to you, your favorite part of the Detroit Auto Show, and why you're positive about the future of the auto industry.

The Gallery

The Gallery – a showcase of ultra-luxury and exotic vehicles – will return to the show floor in January.

According to organizers, The Gallery will showcase 50 automobiles from 12 different brands at Huntington Place.

They will be curated from metro Detroit dealerships and owner enthusiast collections, and will include Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, McLaren, Morgan, Porsche and Rolls-Royce.

Hollywood cars and "Detroit through the Decades" showcase

Some of the most iconic vehicles from Hollywood films will be on display at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, which kicks off later this month.

According to auto show organizers, there will be hit movie cars and a showcase of vehicles called "Detroit Through the Decades."

Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand, will be bringing these vehicles to the show:



Ferrari Modena Spyder California from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Volkswagen Beetle “Swinger 2” from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (provided by Petersen Automotive Museum)

Griswold’s “Wagon Queen Family Truckster” from “National Lampoon’s Vacation”

Rosso Corsa red Ferrari 308 G synonymous with the “Magnum P.I.” TV series (provided by Petersen Automotive Museum)

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am “KITT,” one of the ’80s most iconic rides from “Knight Rider” TV show

“Jurassic Park” Jeep Wrangler, made popular in the dinosaur-centric flick of the ‘90s

The vehicles that will be featured in "Detroit Through the Decades" are:

1923 Ford 5-Window Coupe Street Rod “American Graffiti Build”

1949 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1958 Chevrolet Impala

1964 Ford Mustang Convertible

1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1965 Shelby Cobra Superformance

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

1970 Chevrolet Camaro

1970 Dodge Charger R/T

1971 Chevrolet K-20 4x4 Pickup

1979 Ford Bronco

2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR

Mobility Global Forum

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show Mobility Global Forum will take place Jan. 15-16 at Huntington Place.

According to the auto show, speakers include John Bozzella, the president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation; Justin Johnson, the chief mobility officer for the State of Michigan; Jeff Makarewicz, vice president of technical resources for Toyota North America Group; and Natalie King, the founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge.

The symposium is called "Convergence of Industry, Technology and Talent" and will feature more than 30 panels and fireside chats on the atrium stage and AutoMobili-D stage in the Grand Ballroom.

A full list of speakers and programming is available at detroitautoshow.com.

Other speakers include:

