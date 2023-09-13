All electric flying car on display at the North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While the Big 3 are grabbing most of the headlines out of the North American International Auto Show, a startup company is hoping to muscle their way into the news by unveiling their vision for the future of personal transportation.

Alef Aeronautics is on the floor of Huntington Place for media day showing off their flying car. The vehicle got its airworthiness certificate from the FAA in July and is available for preorder on the Alef website now.

According to Alef, the vehicle is designed to drive on normal rural or urban roads, it can then take off vertically, flying the driver and a passenger to their destination. Alef says it is also 100% electric.

According to CNN, Alef if projecting delivery of their first production cars to customers sometime in 2025.