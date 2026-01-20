Biggest stars in racing descend on Detroit Auto Show for Racing Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tuesday is Racing Day at the Detroit Auto Show, featuring some of the biggest stars in racing, plus race cars, trophies and more.

Watch our live interviews with Detroit Auto Show organizers

Racing Day live interview: Merrill Cain, Detroit Grand Prix Communications Director

Live interview with Sam Klemet, executive director of The Detroit Auto Show

Live interview with Michael Montri, the President of the Detroit Grand Prix

Presented by the Detroit Grand Prix, Racing Day will include drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, both of which race in Downtown Detroit.

The driver lineup includes:



David Malukas of Team Penske (INDYCAR) –Team Penske’s newest driver who will make his debut in the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet in 2026; runner-up in the 2025 Indianapolis 500

Rinus Veekay of Juncos Hollinger Racing (INDYCAR) – Newly announced driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet, who will begin his seventh NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in 2026, 2020 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and winner of the 2021 Indy Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Kyffin Simpson of Chip Ganassi Racing (INDYCAR) – Returning for his third NTT INDYCAR SERIES season as driver of the No. 8 Indy car; earned his first career podium finish in 2025 and will compete in the Sunoco Honda beginning in 2026

Marcus Armstrong of Meyer Shank Racing (INDYCAR) – Returns behind the wheel of the No. 66 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing after a breakout 2025 season that saw him finish a career-best seventh in the championship standings; finished third in the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

Jack Aitken of Action Express Racing (IMSA) – Co-driver of the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R who produced victories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Road Atlanta in 2025, finished second in the 2025 IMSA driver championship standings

Alexander Sims of Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (IMSA) – Captured the 2025 GTD PRO championship as co-driver of the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R with teammate Antonio García; helped Chevrolet clinch the series manufacturer’s championship and the No. 3 Corvette team claim the team title in 2025

The drivers will host an autograph session, plus lead ride-along experiences for auto show attendees.

