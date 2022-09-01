Crews preparing Huntington Place for North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Final preparations for the North American International Auto Show are underway at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

Load-in for the event began on Monday. Crews are busy setting up the exhibits ahead of the show, which takes place from September 14 through the 25.

This year the auto show returns for the first time since 2019 and for the first time it will be taking place in the fall, instead of the traditional run in January. The revamped show will include events inside Huntington Place and outside areas around Detroit.

Following the media preview and industry days, the public show will run for nine days with activities throughout Downtown Detroit, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza. It includes ride-and-rives, air mobility demonstrations, family experiences, car clubs, street food, and more.

It will run Saturday, Sept. 17 – Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for kids ages 3-12 and free for kids 2 and under. A family pass is $50 and good for 2 adults and three children.

