Detroit Auto Show announces Mobility Global Forum for Industry Days

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Organizers are unveiling plans for next year's Detroit Auto Show Mobility Global Forum which will run January 15-16, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

The event will feature more than 30 panels and fireside chats from "global OEMs, startups, tech companies, industry trade organizations, non-profits and the public sector." Organizers say the programs will "focus on the theme, 'Convergence of Industry, Technology and Talent'.” A preliminary speaker lineup has been released on their website and the full list will be announced "soon."

The Mobility Global Forum is in it's third year as part of Industry Days at the Detroit Auto Show. The show itself will run from January 10-20, 2025. Presentations will be held on the Huntington Place Atrium stage and the AutoMobili-D stage in the Grand Ballroom. A ticket to the show is not required to attend the forum.

According to organizers, topics that will be featured include:



Accelerating Next-Level Growth Through Motorsports

Integration of Green Steel into Automotive Design

“Driving Possibilities”/ STEM Programming

Maintaining EV Momentum

Technology Transformation and Workforce Development

Impact of AI on the Automotive Consumer Experience

Keeping Southeast Michigan a Destination of Choice for New Mobility Startups

Bad Behaviors: Autonomous Driving Distraction and Safety

Avoiding the Risks of Software Designed Vehicles

Accelerating Impact: Building Innovation Ecosystems through Strategic Partnerships

“The Detroit Auto Show is all about getting people excited about vehicles and new technologies,” said 2025 Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann in a news release. “But, it’s also about providing a deep dive into evolving industry trends with an eye focused on the continued integration of technology within the mobility space and the skill set needed to make this technology a reality.”