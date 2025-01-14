Detroit Auto Show to celebrate the Lions with Friday rally at Huntington Place

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show has announced a special event to celebrate and cheer on the Detroit Lions the day before they take the field in the NFL playoffs.

On Friday, January 17th, the auto show will host the "All Roads Lead to Detroit: Celebration of the Detroit Lions at the Detroit Auto Show" rally, inviting the community to take part. The event will be in the Grand Riverview Ballroom from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. However, you mus first register on the Detroit Auto Show website.

Registration is required. Attendees will also receive a complimentary Detroit Auto Show Public Day ticket. The rally will come at the conclusion of Racing Day at the auto show, when attendees have the opportunity to meet some of the best drivers in the world, including back-to-back Indy 500 Champion Josef Newgarden and Detroit native Nolan Allaer.

The rally will feature appearances by Detroit Lions alumni, including Herman Moore, Joique Bell, Cory Schlesinger, Eddie Murray, and TJ Lang. Detroit native and Grammy-nominated artist Mike Posner will also perform a live concert.

Anyone attending is asked to wear Lions’ apparel to show their support of the team. Auto show organizers say Lions’ gear, Made in Detroit, and Greyson Clothiers Auto Show merchandise are all available for purchase on the show floor.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new winter hats, scarves, gloves, and coats to donate to Detroit Public Schools Community District as a part of the Detroit Auto Show’s Driven by Service initiative. Collection bins are located inside Huntington Place.showcasesThrough