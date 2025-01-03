Detroit Auto Show to feature some Hollywood film cars, 'Detroit Through the Decades' showcase

Some of the most iconic vehicles from Hollywood films will be on display at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, which kicks off later this month.

According to auto show organizers, there will be hit movie cars and a showcase of vehicles called "Detroit Through the Decades."

Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand, will be bringing these vehicles to the show:

Hagerty, a multi-faceted automotive lifestyle brand that fuels car culture for future generations, is joining forces with the Detroit Auto Show in bringing a sampling of celebrated TV and movie vehicles.



Ferrari Modena Spyder California from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Volkswagen Beetle “Swinger 2” from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (provided by Petersen Automotive Museum)

Griswold’s “Wagon Queen Family Truckster” from “National Lampoon’s Vacation”

Rosso Corsa red Ferrari 308 G synonymous with the “Magnum P.I.” TV series (provided by Petersen Automotive Museum)

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am “KITT,” one of the ’80s most iconic rides from “Knight Rider” TV show

“Jurassic Park” Jeep Wrangler, made popular in the dinosaur-centric flick of the ‘90s

The vehicles that will be featured in "Detroit Through the Decades" are:

1923 Ford 5-Window Coupe Street Rod “American Graffiti Build”

1949 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

1958 Chevrolet Impala

1964 Ford Mustang Convertible

1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1965 Shelby Cobra Superformance

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

1970 Chevrolet Camaro

1970 Dodge Charger R/T

1971 Chevrolet K-20 4x4 Pickup

1979 Ford Bronco

2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR

“We’re pleased to partner with Hagerty and Vanguard Motors to offer audiences this rare opportunity to see a collection of truly unique and iconic vehicles that show-goers could not see in any other venue,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann. “The fun and engaging blend of cars and trucks at this year’s Show will appeal to all ages -- from kids to grandparents and everyone in between.”

There will be plenty of interactive displays for visitors to the auto show, including four different ride-and-drive tracks.

Tickets for the auto show are available now at detroitautoshow.com and the public show begins Saturday, Jan. 11.