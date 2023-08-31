Detroit Auto Show to have all-new indoor EV track with 7 brands; here they are

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show said Thursday that seven different automakers will participate in an all-new EV indoor track and with ride-and-drives for visitors.

According to auto show organizers, the Power Michigan EV Experience indoor track will have electric vehicles from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Tesla and Volkswagen.

The ride-along activation will give people a chance to get inside different EVs on a serpentine track that also features a 300-foot acceleration lane.

More brands, new experiences expected for 2023 Detroit Auto Show

“While we continue to evolve as a new, reimagined show, our core objective remains the same - providing consumers access to the latest vehicles, technologies and experiences. We look forward to these new and exciting opportunities for our guests in September,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.

Along with the indoor track, Ford and Tesla will also offer ride-and-drives outside along a portion of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race track where people can get behind the wheel of different vehicles.

“This year’s show is focused on increased experiences,” Szott said. “Manufacturers continue to want to demonstrate their products, not simply display them. And consumers are looking for experiences to engage with these products, especially as we enter into this era of new mobility.”

On Thursday, organizers announced the reveal schedule for the Detroit Auto Show, scheduled for media day on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

This year's show will also have Jennifer Hudson performing at the Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 15 before the show opens to the public on Sept. 16. 7 Action News is the official partner of the charity preview, and you can catch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special on Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.