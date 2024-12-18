Detroit Auto Show unveils speakers for Mobility Global Forum

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show unveiled its lineup of speakers for the Mobility Global Forum, which will take place Jan. 15-16 at Huntington Place.

According to the auto show, speakers include John Bozzella, the president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation; Justin Johnson, the chief mobility officer for the State of Michigan; Jeff Makarewicz, vice president of technical resources for Toyota North America Group; and Natalie King, the founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge.

The symposium is called "Convergence of Industry, Technology and Talent" and will feature more than 30 panels and fireside chats on the atrium stage and AutoMobili-D stage in the Grand Ballroom.

A full list of speakers and programming is available at detroitautoshow.com.

Other speakers include:



Tarek Abdel-Baset, chief engineer, Hydrogen Storage Systems, FORVIA

Dr. Rose Bellanca, president and CEO, Washtenaw Community College

Elaine Borseth, president, Electric Vehicle Association

Jose Flores, CEO, Ancor Automotive

Christina Roki, automotive content and culture creator

Scott Tobin, CEO, Envorso

Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad, senior vice president of research and chief innovation officer, Center for Automotive Research

Dr. Eric Warren, executive director, General Motors Global Motorsports Competition

The public show will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20 with 10 days of car and vehicle experience.

On Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be an emphasis on celebrating acts of service to honor Dr. King's legacy.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at detroitautoshow.com.