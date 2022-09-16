Detroit Police Athletic League among the charities aided by Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The auto show charity preview gives a tremendous boost to charities like the Detroit PAL. In total, it’s a game changer delivering more than an average $200,000 a year in donations according to their CEO.

“We’re focused on kids and community. Over 10,000 kids a year.” says Fred Hunter.

Over the past 25 years, Charity Preview has raised more than 100 million for charities in SE Michigan. This year, beneficiaries include University of Michigan Mott CS Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs of SE Michigan and more.

Funding helps provide a variety of sports and educational opportunities for countless families, including mentoring and leadership. The boost is particularly needed after a 3-year absence, and as donations have declined as a result of economic challenges.

“Gives us resources to invest in what kids need. Football. Baseball. Those sports require equipment and those types of things as well. There’s always a cost for the program and to run the program.” says Hunter.

Parent Maria Franklin’s children are among those who’ve benefited.

“My kids got introduced to PAL through school, to soccer. I just saw a huge transformation when they scored their first goal on the field,” adds Franklin.

This year’s Charity Preview gala is expected to be packed with action.

The North American International Auto Show announced that the Charity Preview will feature an Air Mobility Experience with a Gravity Jet Suit and a drone display that will light up the Detroit skyline. We’re talking hundreds of drones!

The gala will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The fundraiser at Huntington Place will also highlight the premiere of the Auto Show’s new Dinosaur and Off-Road Vehicle Encounters. Gala guests will reportedly get to experience experiential activations, including Camp Jeep, F-150 Lightning and Ram Truck rides.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC are also expected to perform on the main auto show floor.

Organizations benefiting from this year’s Charity Preview include: