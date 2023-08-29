FLYING CARS? Detroit Auto Show bringing back 'Air Mobility Experience' featuring leaders in the space

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show announced Tuesday that their "Air Mobility Experience" will be returning this year with product displays from AIR and Alef.

AIR and Alef are described as two electric vehicle take-off and landing vehicle groundbreakers.

Alef “Model A” will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show

“Building upon the laser focus on electrification in vehicles and aircraft, it’s a natural progression for shows like ours to take a look at the expanding mobility ecosystem,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott in a news release. “Our ‘Air Mobility Experience’ will again this year capture the imagination of visitors by showcasing the sky’s the limit in future mobility.”

AIR ONE will be on display on the main floor through September 23. It’s a two-seater eVOTL that’s designed for everyday commuting in the sky. Guests will be able to check out a virtual reality simulator that gives them the experience of what it’s like to fly in the cockpit.

AIR CEO Rani Plaut is scheduled to speak on Sept. 13 from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Alef Aeronautics will bring the Alef Model A, which can reportedly drive on the street and fit in a regular lane, take off vertically and fly overhead above traffic.

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, is expected to speak on Sept. 13 from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

For more information on the Detroit Auto Show, click here.

