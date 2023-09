(WXYZ) — Ford announced its plans to reveal the new F-150 in Hart Plaza on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show.

According to Ford, their F-150 Fest will feature Grammy award-winning musical superstar Darius Rucker.

The trucks, tunes and BBQ festival is invite only and will be held on September 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The reveal is expected to happen around 8 p.m.

Hundreds of employees and special guests are expected to attend.

The event will be live streamed by Ford.