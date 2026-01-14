Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ford unveils new Bronco RTR, their second collaboration with RTR Vehicles

Preproduction model shown. Actual production vehicle may vary. Available Winter 2027. Always consult the Owner's Manual before off-roading, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new collaboration with RTR Vehicles ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, revealing the new Bronco RTR, which joins the Mustang RTR in the automaker's lineup.

Ford says the "Bronco RTR combines RTR’s fun-haver style with Bronco’s proven 4x4 capability to deliver high-speed, competition-inspired performance without the custom-build price tag."

“Whether it’s dirt, rock or mud, we give Bronco customers the choices they need to enjoy the wild,” said Ed Krenz, Bronco chief program engineer, in a news release. “Bronco RTR fills a new space in the lineup, offering two levels of capability so it’s ready from the factory for thrill-seeking customers.”

The Bronco RTR comes standard with 33-inch rugged-terrain tires and a new, standard high-clearance suspension. It's the first time Bronco has offered that combination.

The Bronco RTR will also have a Sasquatch package, which adds 35-inch Goodyear rugged-terrain tires and the HOSS 3.0 system with Fox internal bypass shocks, similar to those from the first-generation F-150 Raptor.

“Bronco RTR is built to dominate the dirt, whether you’re in Johnson Valley or on a backwoods trail,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., founder of RTR Vehicles, in a news release. “We gave it the suspension tech to handle the hits, but we also sweat the details that matter to drivers. We reinforced the steering, added anti-lag turbo tech and share high-power cooling fan hardware from the Bronco Raptor to help keep Bronco RTR cool during extended trail time and playing in sand.”

After debuting at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, Bronco RTR will appear in February at King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, as well as at other events throughout the year.

Bronco RTR will be available to order in October. Sales start in January 2027.

