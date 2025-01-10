Jared Goff appears at Detroit Auto Show as Ford shows off new products

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company kicked off the Detroit Auto Show one day before the Media Day and Charity Preview with an event inside Huntington Place. It featured an appearance by the Detroit Lions' star quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff's appearance wasn't the only time the Lions were mentioned though, as the company compared their product to the team throughout the presentation.

The show started off when Ford brought out the new Ford Maverick. For 2025, the model's lineup is being expanded with the Maverick Lobo, which joins the Hybrid and Tremor trim

The automaker then revealed a new trim for the Bronco Sport, the Sasquatch. The company says the model includes upgraded shocks and underbody shielding. They also unveiled the Bronco Stroppe Special Edition, a tribute to the racing Bronco of the 1960s and 1970s.

Up next was the Expedition Tremor, which is part of a redesigned Expedition lineup. It includes a split gate. The Tremor trim is being marketed as the ultimate off-road vehicle in its class.

The company then showed off the Ford Ranger Raptor, which just won its class in recent Baja off-road races.

The Detroit Lions Special Edition Powerboost Hybrid F-150 was up next. The company says the limited edition truck is a numbered collector's edition. The unveiling was accompanied by a special appearance by Detroit Lions' Quarterback Jared Goff.

Jared Goff appears at Ford auto show presentation

The company then showed off the Mustang GTD, a racing edition of Ford's iconic sports car. The vehicle recently set a sub-7-minute lap time at Germany's Nurburgring. It is the first car from an American brand to accomplish that feat.

The company also gave a sneak peek at the Mustang RTR, which features a modified EcoBoost engine. That version of the car is designed for drifting, which the company showed off when they brought it out to show the assembled reporters. The car includes some parts if the Dark Horse version of the Mustang. more details on the car, which was designed with RTR Vehicles, will be released in the future.

The show ended with Ford CEO Jim Farley taking the stage. Farley addressed the Los Angeles wildfires, including Ford dealer employees and first responders.

Farley also addressed the employees from Ford's local plants who were in attendance, including the Rouge, Michigan Assembly, and Flat Rock.

The Detroit Auto Show begins Friday with the Media Day and the Charity Preview in the evening. You can watch the Charity Preview on WXYZ-TV Friday night.

The public show runs from Saturday, January 10, through Monday, January 20.You can get tickets on the Detroit Auto Show website.