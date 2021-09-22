North American International Auto Show Twitter account announces cancellation of Wednesday events at Motor Bella

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Organizers of the North American International Auto Show announced on Twitter Tuesday night that all events at Motor Bella on Wednesday, September 22 have been canceled.

For safety reasons all Motor Bella activities scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, are cancelled. The Detroit Auto Dealers Association announced that its on-site teams would be working to prepare the @M1Concourse facility for the Public Days scheduled for Sept. 23-26. pic.twitter.com/m0OwxWJkvn — North American International Auto Show (@NAIASDetroit) September 22, 2021

The post only says they were canceled for safety reasons and that the Detroit Auto Dealers association would take the opportunity to prepare the M1 Concourse for the public show.

Events are expected to resume with Public Days on Thursday.