North American International Auto Show Twitter account announces cancellation of Wednesday events at Motor Bella

Posted at 11:32 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 23:33:53-04

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Organizers of the North American International Auto Show announced on Twitter Tuesday night that all events at Motor Bella on Wednesday, September 22 have been canceled.

The post only says they were canceled for safety reasons and that the Detroit Auto Dealers association would take the opportunity to prepare the M1 Concourse for the public show.

Events are expected to resume with Public Days on Thursday.

