NACTOY to announce ‘Best of 2024’ vehicle lineup at Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year is gearing up to announce their “Best of 2024” vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

The "best of" list was known previously as the semifinalists round.

The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16 and the winners will be announced at a NACTOY event on January 4, 2024.

The NACTOY board of directors, along with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, also announced a $40,000 donation to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The donation will reportedly be distributed across four charities including Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pope Francis Center, and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

“These awards are special because they represent a cross section of views from fifty top automotive journalists, each of whom look at vehicles from their own personal perspective,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert in a press release. “We leverage our own unique processes to come to a consensus that honors the best all new or totally redesigned vehicles in a model year.”

Eligible vehicles below: