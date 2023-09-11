Watch Now
NACTOY to announce ‘Best of 2024’ vehicle lineup at Detroit Auto Show

Posted at 9:50 AM, Sep 11, 2023
(WXYZ) — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year is gearing up to announce their “Best of 2024” vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

The "best of" list was known previously as the semifinalists round.

The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16 and the winners will be announced at a NACTOY event on January 4, 2024.

The NACTOY board of directors, along with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, also announced a $40,000 donation to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The donation will reportedly be distributed across four charities including Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pope Francis Center, and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

“These awards are special because they represent a cross section of views from fifty top automotive journalists, each of whom look at vehicles from their own personal perspective,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert in a press release. “We leverage our own unique processes to come to a consensus that honors the best all new or totally redesigned vehicles in a model year.”

Eligible vehicles below:

2024 North American Car of the Year Candidates2024 North American Truck of the Year Candidates2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Candidates

BMW 5 Series

BMW i5*

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Ford Mustang

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6*

Maserati GranTurismo Coupe

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 Dakar

Porsche Unnamed 718

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Crown

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Toyota GR Supra

Toyota GR86

Toyota GR Corolla

Chevrolet Silverado EV*

Ford Ranger

Ford Super Duty

GMC Canyon

Chevrolet Colorado

Tesla Cybertruck*

Toyota Tacoma

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Audi Q8 E-Tron*

Buick Envista

Cadillac XT4

Chevrolet Trax

Chevrolet Blazer EV*

Chevrolet Equinox EV*

Dodge Hornet

Fisker Ocean*

Genesis Electrified GV70*

GMC Hummer EV SUV*

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Kona

Kia EV9*

Jeep Wrangler

Lexus RZ*

Lexus TX

Maserati Grecale

Mazda CX90

Mazda CX70

Mercedes EQE SUV*

Mercedes GLC

Subaru Crosstrek

Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota Land Cruiser

Vinfast VF8*

Vinfast VF9*

Volvo EX30*

