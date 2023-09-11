NACTOY to announce ‘Best of 2024’ vehicle lineup at Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year is gearing up to announce their “Best of 2024” vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.
The "best of" list was known previously as the semifinalists round.
The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16 and the winners will be announced at a NACTOY event on January 4, 2024.
The NACTOY board of directors, along with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, also announced a $40,000 donation to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The donation will reportedly be distributed across four charities including Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pope Francis Center, and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.
“These awards are special because they represent a cross section of views from fifty top automotive journalists, each of whom look at vehicles from their own personal perspective,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert in a press release. “We leverage our own unique processes to come to a consensus that honors the best all new or totally redesigned vehicles in a model year.”
Eligible vehicles below:
|2024 North American Car of the Year Candidates
|2024 North American Truck of the Year Candidates
|2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Candidates
BMW 5 Series
BMW i5*
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Ford Mustang
Honda Accord
Hyundai Ioniq 6*
Maserati GranTurismo Coupe
Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche 911 Dakar
Porsche Unnamed 718
Subaru Impreza
Toyota Crown
Toyota Prius/Prius Prime
Toyota GR Supra
Toyota GR86
Toyota GR Corolla
Chevrolet Silverado EV*
Ford Ranger
Ford Super Duty
GMC Canyon
Chevrolet Colorado
Tesla Cybertruck*
Toyota Tacoma
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Audi Q8 E-Tron*
Buick Envista
Cadillac XT4
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Blazer EV*
Chevrolet Equinox EV*
Dodge Hornet
Fisker Ocean*
Genesis Electrified GV70*
GMC Hummer EV SUV*
Honda Pilot
Hyundai Kona
Kia EV9*
Jeep Wrangler
Lexus RZ*
Lexus TX
Maserati Grecale
Mazda CX90
Mazda CX70
Mercedes EQE SUV*
Mercedes GLC
Subaru Crosstrek
Toyota Grand Highlander
Toyota Sequoia
Toyota Land Cruiser
Vinfast VF8*
Vinfast VF9*
Volvo EX30*