Nile Rodgers and CHIC to headline Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced that Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Niles Rodgers and CHIC will headline the Charity Preview event next month.

The black-tie event, which will take place Sept. 16 at Huntington Place, returns first the first time since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodgers was a co-founder of CHIC and is the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

WXYZ is proud to be the official television partner of the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, and tickets are on sale now for $400 each or $700 for a pair at naias.com.

The Charity Preview will happen indoors and outdoors with entertainment across three stages – one in the Huntington Center Atrium, one on the show floor and a third open to the public in Hart Plaza.

“This year’s Charity Preview will be three parties in one,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Joe Lunghamer. “We wanted to make this first-year back an event to remember by celebrating with the entire community and by featuring artists that have multi-generational appeal. It’s going to be a great night for supporting the children in Southeastern Michigan and our local businesses, not to mention, a great night for some serious dancing.”

The Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for charities over the past 25 years. Beneficiaries this year include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children’s Center, The Children’s Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL and University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital