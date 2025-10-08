Robin Thicke to perform at 2026 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

(WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show officials announced Wednesday that Robin Thicke will perform at the 2026 Charity Preview.

The black-tie charity event at Huntington Place is set to take place on Friday, Jan. 16 ahead of the public opening for the show.

Detroit rapper Trick Trick will also add to the excitement with a performance, and DJ Rimarkable will also play during the event.

NBA star and Fab Five legend Jalen Rose will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event.

“We’re grateful for the widespread community support Charity Preview has received and are especially gratified to see the multi-generational audiences who attend,” said 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chairman Todd Szott. “It’s been 50 years since the first Charity Preview event, and attendees still generously rally around it, supporting children in our community while enjoying everything that personifies the spirit and innovation of the Motor City - from music to mobility.”

“While Charity Preview is an incredible night with international superstars and local legends, it also provides the first look at the newest, most innovative vehicles in the world,” Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Sam Klemet said. “Attendees will be among the first to see, touch and even ride in the cars that are shaping the future of mobility. The evening truly reflects Detroit’s unique ability to combine automotive excellence, cultural pride and community impact.”

Previous Charity Preview performers include Jennifer Hudson and Flo Rida.

Last month, organizers announced the first four automakers that are set to appear during the 2026 show.

According to organizers, the first four brands are Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Stellantis and Toyota.

“We are incredibly appreciative for their ongoing commitment to bring the Motor City one of the best shows in the world and support our more than a century of automotive heritage with the show," Chairman Todd Szott said in a statement.

Taking place Jan. 14-25, 2026 at Huntington Place, officials will announce other automakers and brands throughout the rest of the year.

Organizers said "Racing Day," in partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, will return for 2026 with a demo track, hands-on experiences, IndyCar driver sessions and more.

Also, The Gallery, which is an ultra-luxury and exotic vehicle showcase, will return.

The full schedule for the auto show is below.

