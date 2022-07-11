Tickets on sale Monday for the return of the Detroit Auto Show in September

After more than two years, the North American International Auto Show (Detroit Auto Show) is returning to Detroit in September and tickets go on sale Monday.

The event, which will take place inside and outside throughout Downtown Detroit, will happen Sept. 14-25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11 for Industry Days, the Charity Preview and the public show. For a limited time, public show single-day tickets will have a $5 discount through Aug. 10. The "buy now and save" discount is offered online at naias.com.

Also, group purchases of 30 or more adult tickets will be available at a special price of $12 each if purchased by Sept. 11.

“This year’s Detroit Auto Show is going to have something for everyone – from industry-shaping news to exciting indoor and outdoor ride-and-drives to a reimagined Charity Preview featuring three parties in one,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Joe Lunghamer. “The show will celebrate mobility on land, water and in the skies and feature plenty of ‘wow’ moments visitors and families won’t want to miss.”

Industry Tech Days will happen Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Charity Preview will then take place indoors and outdoors on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $400 each or $700 for a pair.

Then, the public show will run for nine days with activations throughout Downtown Detroit, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza. It includes ride-and-rives, air mobility demonstrations, family experiences, car clubs, street food and more.

It will run Saturday, Sept. 17 – Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for kids ages 3-12 and free for kids 2 and under. A family pass is $50 and good for 2 adults and three children.

