DETROIT (WXYZ) — During his tour of Huntington Place and the North American International Auto show, President Joe Biden was able to take a drive in the Cadillac Lyriq EV.

The President's slow ride on the show floor came just hours after the Lyriq was named as a finalist for North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

While pulling past the press pool, a reporter asked Biden what he thought of the vehicle.

"I like it," Biden responded.