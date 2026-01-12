Watch Friday: WXYZ Red Carpet Charity Preview special at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show is gearing up for the annual Charity Preview event this Friday.

This Black-Tie community event has raised more than $125 million for metro Detroit children's non-profits since it began in 1976.

“While Charity Preview is an incredible night with international superstars and local legends, it also provides the first look at the newest, most innovative vehicles in the world,” Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Sam Klemet said in a statement. “Attendees will be among the first to see, touch and even ride in the cars that are shaping the future of mobility. The evening truly reflects Detroit’s unique ability to combine automotive excellence, cultural pride and community impact.”

WXYZ is proud to be the official television partner of the Charity Preview, and we'll be live from the show floor starting at 7 p.m. Friday for the Red Carpet Charity Preview special.

You can watch the special on Channel 7 or on any of your favorite streaming devices.

7 News Detroit's Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy, Glenda Lewis, Simon Shaykhet and more will highlight the best of the Detroit Auto Show and speak to some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.