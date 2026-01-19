Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch Tuesday: 'Spotlight on Technology' from the 2026 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show is back and we’re excited to bring you all of the coverage from downtown Detroit.

On Tuesday, we’re highlighting the best tech at the auto show with our "Spotlight on Technology" special. It will be hosted by 7 News Detroit anchors Glenda Lewis and Simon Shaykhet.

The future is on full display at the auto show, with dozens of brands showcasing the latest and greatest from automakers and innovators.

You can watch the special on Tuesday, Jan. 20, on Channel 7 at 7:30 p.m. or on any of your favorite streaming devices.

