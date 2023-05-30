This backyard storage shed is perfect for small yards—and it’s 60% off at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s officially time to start thinking about sprucing up your outdoor space and if you’re in need of some extra storage, Walmart is offering a great deal on a large metal shed.

Originally priced at $699.99, this 6-by-4-foot outdoor metal storage shed is on sale for $289.99, a savings of $410, or nearly 60%. Walmart does not say how long the sale will last, so you’ll want to grab it soon in case it goes back to the original price or sells out. There is no discount code or coupon to get the deal — simply add it to your cart and it ships free right to your home.

Made of galvanized steel, the storage shed is rustproof and UV-resistant. Because of its size, it’s great for small yards or anywhere you don’t have a lot of space.

With an inclined slope roof, rainwater won’t gather on top, which also helps prevent rust. It also has lockable doors, so you can be sure whatever you’re storing inside is safe, and punched vents, which help keep it cool.

The shed can be used to store anything you wish but is a good size for outdoor items like bicycles, lawnmowers, your grill and gardening supplies. The shed also comes with a pair of gloves you can wear while assembling it or while gardening.

The shed has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with customer saying it’s a good value, looks nice, is sturdy and was easy to assemble. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars called it “super sturdy.”

“Have been using this shed for almost 3 months, during which time the shed has been subjected to winds of over 100 mph for several hours and it is still standing,” customer Ryan wrote. “The fact that it survived the hurricane relatively well speaks a lot about its structure.” Are you looking to add a storage shed to your outdoor space?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.