The best deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale has begun and is running through Oct. 11.

Offering thousands of deals on everything from kitchen appliances and beauty products to garden equipment and electronics, the sale is a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping — or just pick up a few things for yourself.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the sale, but you can purchase one before placing your order. You’ll get 30 days free when you sign up. You will be charged $14.99 per month if you don’t cancel.

Take a look at just some of the best deals we found for Day One of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale.

Kitchen Deals

$199.99 (was $289.99) at Amazon

MORE: The 10 best deals at Lowe’s 72 Hours of Super Savings sale

Home Deals

$89 (was $123.59) at Amazon

MORE: The best mattresses

Beauty Deals

$27.99 (was $34.99) at Amazon

Fashion Deals

$89.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon

MORE: The best things to buy in October to save money

Lawn and Garden Deals

$194.79 (was $239.99) at Amazon

TV Deals

$369.99 (was $499) at Amazon

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.