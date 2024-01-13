Bills-Steelers playoff game moved due to dangerous weather forecast

The wild card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, the teams and New York officials announced Saturday.

“The decision to move the game was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the region prepares for the storm,” the Bills said in a statement.

Hochul said she started talking with the NFL on Thursday about the possibility of having to reschedule the game, according to the Associated Press.

Officials advised residents to stay off the roads starting at nightfall on Saturday, with a driving ban taking effect at 9 p.m. The game will now be played at Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

