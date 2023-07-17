If you missed the Bissell Little Green during Amazon Prime Day, it’s on sale at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you missed out on grabbing Bissell’s Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner when it was marked down last week during Amazon’s Prime Day sale and for Walmart Plus Week, you have another chance to get a deal on the popular carpet cleaner at Walmart.

The Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is currently priced at $99, a savings of $24.34 from the regular price of $123.34. There are no coupon codes or memberships required for the deal — simply create a Walmart account, add the carpet cleaner to your cart and have it shipped for free to your home. Or, as long as it’s in stock, you can pick it up right away at your local Walmart.

The deal is not quite as good as it was during Walmart Plus week or Prime Day, but it is still a decent discount.

Walmart does not say when the sale will end, but you’ll want to order it quickly in case it jumps in price again or goes back to full price soon.

The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner works on a variety of surfaces, including carpet and upholstery. While it operates just like a full-sized carpet cleaner, it makes cleaning up smaller messes easier. Plus, since it’s portable, it’s perfect for areas you wouldn’t be able to reach with a larger cleaner, like the interior of your vehicle or carpeted stairs.

It is meant to clean up everything from dirt to stains, including muddy paw prints or accidents from your four-legged friends. The cleaner scrubs, rinses and lifts away stains and has a 48-ounce tank so you don’t need to refill very often.

The lightweight machine comes with a 3-inch “Tough Stain Tool” and a trial-size bottle of Bissell Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula. As a bonus, purchasing the carpet cleaner also means you’re helping the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps find homes for homeless pets.

$99 (was $123.34)

