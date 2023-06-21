Boy, 8, meets Jamal Murray after signed jersey stolen at Denver Nuggets championship parade

LONE TREE, Colo. — In life, there are moments made even sweeter by the kindness of others.

During the Denver Nuggets' championship parade, Alex Herrera, 8, threw his jersey up to Jamal Murray, who was riding in a firetruck. Murray signed it and threw it back into the crowd, where someone else snagged it.

"Somebody just came from behind us and swooped it up," said Alex’s mom, Mary Coronel.

Coronel posted a video on TikTok, showing a devastated Alex after the incident. The video quickly took the internet, particularly Nuggets Nation, by storm.

Nuggets Boy in viral TikTok to meet Jamal Murray after Nuggets jersey snatched

That's where the kindness of others comes into play. Murray and the team at Dick’s Sporting Goods made arrangements for Alex to meet the NBA champion at a planned autograph signing in Lone Tree.

“It was really cool,” Alex said. “He’s really nice.”

Murray even signed some things for Alex’s older brothers.

“He’s cool,” said Ivan Herrera. “He signed my stuff, and he signed my brother’s jersey. So, I didn’t think he would want to sign two things, but he did.”

To top it all off, Murray took Alex and his dad into the back of Dick’s after the public signing and signed a jersey for Alex.

“Here, Alex,” Murray said. “This is for you, man. Got you a hat. Got you a jersey. Signed this during the parade.”

What a moment for a family overwhelmed by the compassion of our community.

“It was beautiful,” Coronel said. “Just seeing their faces. The minute (Murray) walked out of the back, Alex’s eyes just lit up, and that meant everything. Everything was completely worth it. The wait, the hang out, the whole three or four hours we were here. Priceless. Yeah, thank you, guys.”