1 killed, 1 wounded in altercation inside downtown Detroit restaurant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An investigation is underway in downtown Detroit after an altercation at Prime + Proper at the intersection of Griswold Street and State Street.

Detroit Police say a security guard and a patron were involved in a dispute when the patron, who was the alleged aggressor in the incident, stabbed the guard. That patron was shot and killed, although it's unknown who fired the shot. The security guard was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting and if anyone else was involved.

